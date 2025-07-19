SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / SigmaTrade
Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
50 semanas
1 / 16 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
163
Negociações com lucro:
136 (83.43%)
Negociações com perda:
27 (16.56%)
Melhor negociação:
109.95 USD
Pior negociação:
-51.95 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
Perda bruta:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (44.30 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
410.10 USD (18)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.44
Atividade de negociação:
18.62%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.58%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
15 horas
Fator de recuperação:
23.69
Negociações longas:
39 (23.93%)
Negociações curtas:
124 (76.07%)
Fator de lucro:
5.41
Valor esperado:
8.81 USD
Lucro médio:
12.96 USD
Perda média:
-12.06 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-60.65 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-60.65 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
4.34%
Previsão anual:
52.63%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +109.95 USD
Pior negociação: -52 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +44.30 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -60.65 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
SigmaTrade
30 USD por mês
564%
1
16
USD
1.4K
USD
50
0%
163
83%
19%
5.41
8.81
USD
12%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.