Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
50 Wochen
1 / 16 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
163
Gewinntrades:
136 (83.43%)
Verlusttrades:
27 (16.56%)
Bester Trade:
109.95 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-51.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (44.30 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
410.10 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading-Aktivität:
18.62%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
15 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
23.69
Long-Positionen:
39 (23.93%)
Short-Positionen:
124 (76.07%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.41
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
8.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.06 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-60.65 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-60.65 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.34%
Jahresprognose:
52.63%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
Kapital:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +109.95 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -52 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +44.30 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -60.65 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
