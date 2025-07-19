시그널섹션
Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
0 리뷰
안정성
52
1 / 8 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 566%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
165
이익 거래:
138 (83.63%)
손실 거래:
27 (16.36%)
최고의 거래:
109.95 USD
최악의 거래:
-51.95 USD
총 수익:
1 766.30 USD (23 745 pips)
총 손실:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (44.30 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
410.10 USD (18)
샤프 비율:
0.44
거래 활동:
16.97%
최대 입금량:
7.58%
최근 거래:
21 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
15 시간
회복 요인:
23.75
롱(주식매수):
40 (24.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
125 (75.76%)
수익 요인:
5.42
기대수익:
8.73 USD
평균 이익:
12.80 USD
평균 손실:
-12.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-60.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-60.65 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
1.83%
연간 예측:
22.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
자본금별:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 81
EURUSD_o 71
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD_o 779
EURUSD_o 507
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.6K
EURUSD_o 6.9K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +109.95 USD
최악의 거래: -52 USD
연속 최대 이익: 18
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +44.30 USD
연속 최대 손실: -60.65 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
SigmaTrade
월별 30 USD
566%
1
8
USD
1.4K
USD
52
0%
165
83%
17%
5.42
8.73
USD
12%
1:500
