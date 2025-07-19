信号部分
Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
可靠性
50
1 / 16 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
163
盈利交易:
136 (83.43%)
亏损交易:
27 (16.56%)
最好交易:
109.95 USD
最差交易:
-51.95 USD
毛利:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
毛利亏损:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (44.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
410.10 USD (18)
夏普比率:
0.44
交易活动:
18.62%
最大入金加载:
7.58%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
15 小时
采收率:
23.69
长期交易:
39 (23.93%)
短期交易:
124 (76.07%)
利润因子:
5.41
预期回报:
8.81 USD
平均利润:
12.96 USD
平均损失:
-12.06 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-60.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-60.65 USD (3)
每月增长:
4.34%
年度预测:
52.63%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
净值:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +109.95 USD
最差交易: -52 USD
最大连续赢利: 18
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +44.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -60.65 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 LiteFinanceVC-Live-04 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


没有评论
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
