Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
0 отзывов
Надежность
50 недель
1 / 16 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
163
Прибыльных трейдов:
136 (83.43%)
Убыточных трейдов:
27 (16.56%)
Лучший трейд:
109.95 USD
Худший трейд:
-51.95 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
Общий убыток:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
19 (44.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
410.10 USD (18)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.44
Торговая активность:
18.62%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.58%
Последний трейд:
5 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
15 часов
Фактор восстановления:
23.69
Длинных трейдов:
39 (23.93%)
Коротких трейдов:
124 (76.07%)
Профит фактор:
5.41
Мат. ожидание:
8.81 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.96 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.06 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-60.65 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-60.65 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
4.34%
Годовой прогноз:
52.63%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
По эквити:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +109.95 USD
Худший трейд: -52 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 18
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +44.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -60.65 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.