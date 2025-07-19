SignalsSections
Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
1 / 16 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
136 (83.43%)
Loss Trades:
27 (16.56%)
Best trade:
109.95 USD
Worst trade:
-51.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (44.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
410.10 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
18.62%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
23.69
Long Trades:
39 (23.93%)
Short Trades:
124 (76.07%)
Profit Factor:
5.41
Expected Payoff:
8.81 USD
Average Profit:
12.96 USD
Average Loss:
-12.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-60.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.34%
Annual Forecast:
52.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
By Equity:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +109.95 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


No reviews
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
