Ali Eslamian

SigmaTrade

Ali Eslamian
レビュー0件
信頼性
50週間
1 / 16 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 564%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
163
利益トレード:
136 (83.43%)
損失トレード:
27 (16.56%)
ベストトレード:
109.95 USD
最悪のトレード:
-51.95 USD
総利益:
1 762.22 USD (23 331 pips)
総損失:
-325.69 USD (4 881 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (44.30 USD)
最大連続利益:
410.10 USD (18)
シャープレシオ:
0.44
取引アクティビティ:
18.62%
最大入金額:
7.58%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
15 時間
リカバリーファクター:
23.69
長いトレード:
39 (23.93%)
短いトレード:
124 (76.07%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.41
期待されたペイオフ:
8.81 USD
平均利益:
12.96 USD
平均損失:
-12.06 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-60.65 USD)
最大連続損失:
-60.65 USD (3)
月間成長:
4.34%
年間予想:
52.63%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
60.65 USD (2.05%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
10.86% (60.65 USD)
エクイティによる:
12.22% (162.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 80
EURUSD_o 70
XAUUSD_o 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD_o 777
EURUSD_o 504
XAUUSD_o 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.4K
EURUSD_o 6.6K
XAUUSD_o 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +109.95 USD
最悪のトレード: -52 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 18
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +44.30 USD
最大連続損失: -60.65 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"LiteFinanceVC-Live-04"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

 SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth

Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.

💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD

💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
 Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.

⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.

🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.

 Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account


レビューなし
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 10:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 43 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 18:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
