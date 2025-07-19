- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD_o
|80
|EURUSD_o
|70
|XAUUSD_o
|13
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD_o
|777
|EURUSD_o
|504
|XAUUSD_o
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD_o
|9.4K
|EURUSD_o
|6.6K
|XAUUSD_o
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"LiteFinanceVC-Live-04"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
SIGMA TRADE
Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady & Consistent Growth
Experience a fully manual trading approach—no robots, no automation, just real market analysis and precise execution.
💱 ACTIVE SYMBOLS:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD
💵 Recommended Copy Balance:
Start with $300 to mirror trades effectively and take full advantage of the strategy.
✅ Targeting a realistic monthly growth of 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions.
⚙️ Enhanced Risk Control for Maximum Safety:
• Initial position size optimized to 0.01 lots for safer, smoother risk management.
• When market conditions allow, positions may be scaled up while keeping every entry aligned with the 0.01-lot controlled risk model.
This ensures steadier growth, lower drawdown, and more consistent performance for copiers.
🚨 Smart Trading, Smart Risk:
Markets move fast — but with proper risk control, you stay ahead.
🎯 Only trade with capital you can comfortably risk.
🛡️ The #1 priority is protecting your account, not chasing quick profits.
⚡ Boost Your Copying Accuracy (Reduce Slippage!)
For the best results and near-identical trade execution, use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account
USD
USD
USD