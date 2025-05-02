SeñalesSecciones
Andhara FxLabs
William Marvin

Andhara FxLabs

William Marvin
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
142 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 1 144%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 212
Transacciones Rentables:
587 (48.43%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
625 (51.57%)
Mejor transacción:
503.28 USD
Peor transacción:
-327.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
63 144.47 USD (1 307 013 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-51 088.07 USD (1 116 852 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (1 219.85 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 050.15 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Actividad comercial:
53.89%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.34%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.70
Transacciones Largas:
722 (59.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
490 (40.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
9.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
107.57 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-81.74 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-686.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 643.54 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.99%
Pronóstico anual:
-72.70%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 330.30 USD
Máxima:
3 262.10 USD (23.42%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
94.85% (2 392.62 USD)
De fondos:
13.02% (628.60 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1059
NQ100.R 126
GBPJPY 11
GBPUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
EURNZD 3
USDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 12K
NQ100.R -73
GBPJPY -74
GBPUSD -4
AUDJPY -97
EURNZD -50
USDJPY 22
EURJPY 22
CHFJPY 19
AUDCAD 17
AUDUSD -16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 216K
NQ100.R -25K
GBPJPY -1.9K
GBPUSD -334
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURNZD -301
USDJPY 1K
EURJPY 1K
CHFJPY 900
AUDCAD 256
AUDUSD -300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
otros 304...
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,


We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.

How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.

Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.

Enjoy..

No hay comentarios
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 17:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 890 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 886 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 880 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
