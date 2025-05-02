- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1059
|NQ100.R
|126
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|NQ100.R
|-73
|GBPJPY
|-74
|GBPUSD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-97
|EURNZD
|-50
|USDJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|19
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|-16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|216K
|NQ100.R
|-25K
|GBPJPY
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-334
|AUDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURNZD
|-301
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|900
|AUDCAD
|256
|AUDUSD
|-300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,
We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.
How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.
Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.
Enjoy..
