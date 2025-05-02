SignalsSections
Andhara FxLabs
William Marvin

Andhara FxLabs

William Marvin
0 reviews
Reliability
141 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 1 087%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 208
Profit Trades:
585 (48.42%)
Loss Trades:
623 (51.57%)
Best trade:
488.24 USD
Worst trade:
-327.90 USD
Gross Profit:
62 384.69 USD (1 301 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 571.45 USD (1 113 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 219.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 050.15 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
53.89%
Max deposit load:
10.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.62
Long Trades:
721 (59.69%)
Short Trades:
487 (40.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
9.78 USD
Average Profit:
106.64 USD
Average Loss:
-81.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-686.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 643.54 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.76%
Annual Forecast:
-9.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 330.30 USD
Maximal:
3 262.10 USD (23.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.85% (2 392.62 USD)
By Equity:
13.02% (628.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1055
NQ100.R 126
GBPJPY 11
GBPUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
EURNZD 3
USDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
NQ100.R -73
GBPJPY -74
GBPUSD -4
AUDJPY -97
EURNZD -50
USDJPY 22
EURJPY 22
CHFJPY 19
AUDCAD 17
AUDUSD -16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 214K
NQ100.R -25K
GBPJPY -1.9K
GBPUSD -334
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURNZD -301
USDJPY 1K
EURJPY 1K
CHFJPY 900
AUDCAD 256
AUDUSD -300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +488.24 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 219.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -686.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
304 more...
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,


We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.

How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.

Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.

Enjoy..

No reviews
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 17:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 890 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 886 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 880 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
