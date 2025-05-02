- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1055
|NQ100.R
|126
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|NQ100.R
|-73
|GBPJPY
|-74
|GBPUSD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-97
|EURNZD
|-50
|USDJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|19
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|-16
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|214K
|NQ100.R
|-25K
|GBPJPY
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-334
|AUDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURNZD
|-301
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|900
|AUDCAD
|256
|AUDUSD
|-300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,
We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.
How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.
Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.
Enjoy..
