|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1059
|NQ100.R
|126
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|NQ100.R
|-73
|GBPJPY
|-74
|GBPUSD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-97
|EURNZD
|-50
|USDJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|19
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|-16
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|216K
|NQ100.R
|-25K
|GBPJPY
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-334
|AUDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURNZD
|-301
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|900
|AUDCAD
|256
|AUDUSD
|-300
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,
We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.
How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.
Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.
Enjoy..
