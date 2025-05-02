SinaisSeções
William Marvin

Andhara FxLabs

William Marvin
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
142 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2023 1 144%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 212
Negociações com lucro:
587 (48.43%)
Negociações com perda:
625 (51.57%)
Melhor negociação:
503.28 USD
Pior negociação:
-327.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
63 144.47 USD (1 307 013 pips)
Perda bruta:
-51 088.07 USD (1 116 852 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (1 219.85 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 050.15 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.05
Atividade de negociação:
53.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.34%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.70
Negociações longas:
722 (59.57%)
Negociações curtas:
490 (40.43%)
Fator de lucro:
1.24
Valor esperado:
9.95 USD
Lucro médio:
107.57 USD
Perda média:
-81.74 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
12 (-686.09 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 643.54 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.99%
Previsão anual:
-72.70%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 330.30 USD
Máximo:
3 262.10 USD (23.42%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
94.85% (2 392.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.02% (628.60 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1059
NQ100.R 126
GBPJPY 11
GBPUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
EURNZD 3
USDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 12K
NQ100.R -73
GBPJPY -74
GBPUSD -4
AUDJPY -97
EURNZD -50
USDJPY 22
EURJPY 22
CHFJPY 19
AUDCAD 17
AUDUSD -16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 216K
NQ100.R -25K
GBPJPY -1.9K
GBPUSD -334
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURNZD -301
USDJPY 1K
EURJPY 1K
CHFJPY 900
AUDCAD 256
AUDUSD -300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +503.28 USD
Pior negociação: -328 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 219.85 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -686.09 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,


We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.

How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.

Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.

Enjoy..

Sem comentários
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 17:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 890 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 886 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 880 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
