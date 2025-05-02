SegnaliSezioni
William Marvin

Andhara FxLabs

William Marvin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
136 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2023 1 159%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 159
Profit Trade:
561 (48.40%)
Loss Trade:
598 (51.60%)
Best Trade:
308.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-320.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
56 189.70 USD (1 260 168 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-44 090.72 USD (1 065 325 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (1 219.85 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 050.15 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
57.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.34%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.06
Long Trade:
685 (59.10%)
Short Trade:
474 (40.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
10.44 USD
Profitto medio:
100.16 USD
Perdita media:
-73.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-686.09 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 215.25 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
42.16%
Previsione annuale:
511.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 330.30 USD
Massimale:
2 392.62 USD (361.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
94.85% (2 392.62 USD)
Per equità:
12.97% (331.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1006
NQ100.R 126
GBPJPY 11
GBPUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
EURNZD 3
USDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12K
NQ100.R -73
GBPJPY -74
GBPUSD -4
AUDJPY -97
EURNZD -50
USDJPY 22
EURJPY 22
CHFJPY 19
AUDCAD 17
AUDUSD -16
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 221K
NQ100.R -25K
GBPJPY -1.9K
GBPUSD -334
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURNZD -301
USDJPY 1K
EURJPY 1K
CHFJPY 900
AUDCAD 256
AUDUSD -300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +308.16 USD
Worst Trade: -321 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 219.85 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -686.09 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 10
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
302 più
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,


We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.

How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.

Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.

Enjoy..

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 17:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 890 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 886 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 880 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Andhara FxLabs
30USD al mese
1 159%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
136
0%
1 159
48%
58%
1.27
10.44
USD
95%
1:200
