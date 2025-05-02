- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1006
|NQ100.R
|126
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|NQ100.R
|-73
|GBPJPY
|-74
|GBPUSD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-97
|EURNZD
|-50
|USDJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|19
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|-16
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|221K
|NQ100.R
|-25K
|GBPJPY
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-334
|AUDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURNZD
|-301
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|900
|AUDCAD
|256
|AUDUSD
|-300
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 10
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 12
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
Welcome to Adhara FxLabs,
We are an international derivatives trading company based in Indonesia. We trade in many market that suitable only with our strategy. Hundreds strategy has been calculated in our research, we share the most profitable and copyable here.
How we trade: We are using one account for every market, for every strategy.
Money management: We are using 2-5% risk per trade. It means if we have $1000 equity, we risk $20-$50 for every trade.
Enjoy..
