David Husoy

Lemon

David Husoy
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
146 semanas
1 / 55K USD
incremento desde 2023 170%
Axi-US12-Live
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 123
Transacciones Rentables:
683 (60.81%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
440 (39.18%)
Mejor transacción:
1 364.57 AUD
Peor transacción:
-769.86 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
42 684.79 AUD (1 879 617 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 566.89 AUD (188 656 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (912.59 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 001.11 AUD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
67.27%
Carga máxima del depósito:
96.77%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.70
Transacciones Largas:
584 (52.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
539 (48.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.44
Beneficio Esperado:
11.68 AUD
Beneficio medio:
62.50 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-67.20 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-242.08 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 195.48 AUD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.26%
Pronóstico anual:
-15.28%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
775.34 AUD
Máxima:
2 790.12 AUD (24.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
37.40% (775.34 AUD)
De fondos:
4.88% (569.88 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 461
GBPUSD 355
EURUSD 187
XAUUSD 106
AUDUSD 8
BCHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
SPA35 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD -946
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD 15
BCHUSD 109
BTCUSD 616
SPA35 397
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 9K
EURUSD -5.3K
XAUUSD 27K
AUDUSD 1.3K
BCHUSD 209K
BTCUSD 1.4M
SPA35 31K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 364.57 AUD
Peor transacción: -770 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +912.59 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -242.08 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Axi-US12-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
4.20 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live-1
6.25 × 4
✅ Key Features



  • +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
  • Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
  • Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
  • Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
  • Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity






🔒 Risk Management



  • Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
  • Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
  • No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
  • Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains






👤 Who Is This For?



  • Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
  • Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
  • Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding





Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.




👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.




⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.


No hay comentarios
2025.03.28 03:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 744 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
