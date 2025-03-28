SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Lemon
David Husoy

Lemon

David Husoy
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
146 Wochen
1 / 55K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 170%
Axi-US12-Live
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 123
Gewinntrades:
683 (60.81%)
Verlusttrades:
440 (39.18%)
Bester Trade:
1 364.57 AUD
Schlechtester Trade:
-769.86 AUD
Bruttoprofit:
42 684.79 AUD (1 879 617 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29 566.89 AUD (188 656 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (912.59 AUD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 001.11 AUD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
67.27%
Max deposit load:
96.77%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.70
Long-Positionen:
584 (52.00%)
Short-Positionen:
539 (48.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.44
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
11.68 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
62.50 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-67.20 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-242.08 AUD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 195.48 AUD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.26%
Jahresprognose:
-15.28%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
775.34 AUD
Maximaler:
2 790.12 AUD (24.19%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
37.40% (775.34 AUD)
Kapital:
4.88% (569.88 AUD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 461
GBPUSD 355
EURUSD 187
XAUUSD 106
AUDUSD 8
BCHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
SPA35 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD -946
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD 15
BCHUSD 109
BTCUSD 616
SPA35 397
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 9K
EURUSD -5.3K
XAUUSD 27K
AUDUSD 1.3K
BCHUSD 209K
BTCUSD 1.4M
SPA35 31K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 364.57 AUD
Schlechtester Trade: -770 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +912.59 AUD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -242.08 AUD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Axi-US12-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.60 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live-1
6.25 × 4
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen


✅ Key Features



  • +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
  • Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
  • Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
  • Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
  • Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity






🔒 Risk Management



  • Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
  • Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
  • No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
  • Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains






👤 Who Is This For?



  • Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
  • Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
  • Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding





Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.




👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.




⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.03.28 03:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 744 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Lemon
30 USD pro Monat
170%
1
55K
USD
24K
AUD
146
98%
1 123
60%
67%
1.44
11.68
AUD
37%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.