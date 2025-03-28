- Wachstum
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|461
|GBPUSD
|355
|EURUSD
|187
|XAUUSD
|106
|AUDUSD
|8
|BCHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|SPA35
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|-946
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|15
|BCHUSD
|109
|BTCUSD
|616
|SPA35
|397
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|EURUSD
|-5.3K
|XAUUSD
|27K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|BCHUSD
|209K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|SPA35
|31K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Axi-US12-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|3.60 × 5
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|6.25 × 4
✅ Key Features
- +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
- Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
- Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
- Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
- Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity
🔒 Risk Management
- Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
- Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
- No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
- Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains
👤 Who Is This For?
- Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
- Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
- Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding
Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.
👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.
⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.
