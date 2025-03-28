- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|460
|GBPUSD
|355
|EURUSD
|186
|XAUUSD
|106
|AUDUSD
|8
|BCHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|SPA35
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|-801
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|15
|BCHUSD
|109
|BTCUSD
|616
|SPA35
|397
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|EURUSD
|-5.1K
|XAUUSD
|27K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|BCHUSD
|209K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|SPA35
|31K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US12-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
✅ Key Features
- +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
- Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
- Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
- Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
- Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity
🔒 Risk Management
- Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
- Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
- No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
- Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains
👤 Who Is This For?
- Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
- Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
- Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding
Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.
👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.
⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.
