David Husoy

Lemon

David Husoy
0 reviews
Reliability
145 weeks
1 / 54K USD
growth since 2023 172%
Axi-US12-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 121
Profit Trades:
683 (60.92%)
Loss Trades:
438 (39.07%)
Best trade:
1 364.57 AUD
Worst trade:
-769.86 AUD
Gross Profit:
42 684.79 AUD (1 879 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 354.09 AUD (188 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (912.59 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 001.11 AUD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
68.90%
Max deposit load:
96.77%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
582 (51.92%)
Short Trades:
539 (48.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
11.89 AUD
Average Profit:
62.50 AUD
Average Loss:
-67.02 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-242.08 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 195.48 AUD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.08%
Annual Forecast:
98.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
775.34 AUD
Maximal:
2 790.12 AUD (24.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.40% (775.34 AUD)
By Equity:
4.88% (569.88 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 460
GBPUSD 355
EURUSD 186
XAUUSD 106
AUDUSD 8
BCHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
SPA35 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD -801
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD 15
BCHUSD 109
BTCUSD 616
SPA35 397
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 9K
EURUSD -5.1K
XAUUSD 27K
AUDUSD 1.3K
BCHUSD 209K
BTCUSD 1.4M
SPA35 31K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 364.57 AUD
Worst trade: -770 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +912.59 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -242.08 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US12-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.40 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live-1
6.25 × 4
✅ Key Features



  • +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
  • Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
  • Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
  • Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
  • Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity






🔒 Risk Management



  • Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
  • Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
  • No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
  • Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains






👤 Who Is This For?



  • Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
  • Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
  • Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding





Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.




👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.




⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.


No reviews
2025.03.28 03:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 744 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lemon
30 USD per month
172%
1
54K
USD
24K
AUD
145
98%
1 121
60%
69%
1.45
11.89
AUD
37%
1:100
