시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Lemon
David Husoy

Lemon

David Husoy
0 리뷰
안정성
147
1 / 60K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 165%
Axi-US12-Live
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 130
이익 거래:
686 (60.70%)
손실 거래:
444 (39.29%)
최고의 거래:
1 364.57 AUD
최악의 거래:
-769.86 AUD
총 수익:
42 844.08 AUD (1 879 926 pips)
총 손실:
-30 141.80 AUD (189 729 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
27 (912.59 AUD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 001.11 AUD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
66.19%
최대 입금량:
96.77%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
19 시간
회복 요인:
4.55
롱(주식매수):
587 (51.95%)
숏(주식차입매도):
543 (48.05%)
수익 요인:
1.42
기대수익:
11.24 AUD
평균 이익:
62.45 AUD
평균 손실:
-67.89 AUD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-242.08 AUD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 195.48 AUD (6)
월별 성장률:
-3.00%
연간 예측:
-36.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
775.34 AUD
최대한의:
2 790.12 AUD (24.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
37.40% (775.34 AUD)
자본금별:
4.88% (569.88 AUD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 468
GBPUSD 355
EURUSD 187
XAUUSD 106
AUDUSD 8
BCHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
SPA35 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 3.2K
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD -946
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD 15
BCHUSD 109
BTCUSD 616
SPA35 397
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 14K
GBPUSD 9K
EURUSD -5.3K
XAUUSD 27K
AUDUSD 1.3K
BCHUSD 209K
BTCUSD 1.4M
SPA35 31K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 364.57 AUD
최악의 거래: -770 AUD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +912.59 AUD
연속 최대 손실: -242.08 AUD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Axi-US12-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
4.80 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live-1
6.25 × 4
✅ Key Features



  • +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
  • Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
  • Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
  • Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
  • Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity






🔒 Risk Management



  • Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
  • Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
  • No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
  • Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains






👤 Who Is This For?



  • Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
  • Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
  • Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding





Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.




👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.




⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.


리뷰 없음
2025.03.28 03:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 744 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

