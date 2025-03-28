- 자본
✅ Key Features
- +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
- Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
- Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
- Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
- Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity
🔒 Risk Management
- Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
- Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
- No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
- Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains
👤 Who Is This For?
- Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
- Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
- Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding
Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.
👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.
⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.
