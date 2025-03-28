信号部分
David Husoy

Lemon

David Husoy
0条评论
可靠性
145
1 / 54K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 170%
Axi-US12-Live
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 122
盈利交易:
683 (60.87%)
亏损交易:
439 (39.13%)
最好交易:
1 364.57 AUD
最差交易:
-769.86 AUD
毛利:
42 684.79 AUD (1 879 617 pips)
毛利亏损:
-29 545.53 AUD (188 589 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (912.59 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
2 001.11 AUD (4)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
68.90%
最大入金加载:
96.77%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
4.71
长期交易:
583 (51.96%)
短期交易:
539 (48.04%)
利润因子:
1.44
预期回报:
11.71 AUD
平均利润:
62.50 AUD
平均损失:
-67.30 AUD
最大连续失误:
10 (-242.08 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 195.48 AUD (6)
每月增长:
-0.22%
年度预测:
-2.65%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
775.34 AUD
最大值:
2 790.12 AUD (24.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.40% (775.34 AUD)
净值:
4.88% (569.88 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 460
GBPUSD 355
EURUSD 187
XAUUSD 106
AUDUSD 8
BCHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
SPA35 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD -946
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDUSD 15
BCHUSD 109
BTCUSD 616
SPA35 397
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 9K
EURUSD -5.3K
XAUUSD 27K
AUDUSD 1.3K
BCHUSD 209K
BTCUSD 1.4M
SPA35 31K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 364.57 AUD
最差交易: -770 AUD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +912.59 AUD
最大连续亏损: -242.08 AUD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US12-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.80 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live-1
6.25 × 4
✅ Key Features



  • +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
  • Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
  • Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
  • Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
  • Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity






🔒 Risk Management



  • Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
  • Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
  • No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
  • Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains






👤 Who Is This For?



  • Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
  • Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
  • Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding





Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.




👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.




⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.


没有评论
2025.03.28 03:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 744 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Lemon
每月30 USD
170%
1
54K
USD
24K
AUD
145
98%
1 122
60%
69%
1.44
11.71
AUD
37%
1:100
