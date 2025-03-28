- 成长
交易:
1 122
盈利交易:
683 (60.87%)
亏损交易:
439 (39.13%)
最好交易:
1 364.57 AUD
最差交易:
-769.86 AUD
毛利:
42 684.79 AUD (1 879 617 pips)
毛利亏损:
-29 545.53 AUD (188 589 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (912.59 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
2 001.11 AUD (4)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
68.90%
最大入金加载:
96.77%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
4.71
长期交易:
583 (51.96%)
短期交易:
539 (48.04%)
利润因子:
1.44
预期回报:
11.71 AUD
平均利润:
62.50 AUD
平均损失:
-67.30 AUD
最大连续失误:
10 (-242.08 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 195.48 AUD (6)
每月增长:
-0.22%
年度预测:
-2.65%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
775.34 AUD
最大值:
2 790.12 AUD (24.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.40% (775.34 AUD)
净值:
4.88% (569.88 AUD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|460
|GBPUSD
|355
|EURUSD
|187
|XAUUSD
|106
|AUDUSD
|8
|BCHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|SPA35
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|-946
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|15
|BCHUSD
|109
|BTCUSD
|616
|SPA35
|397
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|EURUSD
|-5.3K
|XAUUSD
|27K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|BCHUSD
|209K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|SPA35
|31K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 364.57 AUD
最差交易: -770 AUD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +912.59 AUD
最大连续亏损: -242.08 AUD
✅ Key Features
- +100% total growth over 930+ days of live verified trading
- Fully automated (98% algo trading) – no emotional decisions
- Consistent activity: 77.5% trading frequency for steady opportunities
- Large real account – strong trust vs. small “demo” signals
- Risk controlled – each trade risks a maximum of 3% equity
🔒 Risk Management
- Maximum risk per trade capped at 3%
- Optimised to run safely on 1:30 leverage accounts (as well as higher leverage)
- No martingale, no grid – strictly risk-managed entries and exits
- Resilient approach that has recovered from market drawdowns while compounding long-term gains
👤 Who Is This For?
- Traders who want long-term growth, not overnight hype
- Investors seeking automated diversification with proven history
- Those who prefer transparent risk control and steady compounding
Important Note: As with any trading system, past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management when following signals.
👉 Subscribe today and join traders already following a proven, long-term, disciplined algo strategy.
⚡ That’s a professional, subscriber-friendly format. It balances performance highlights with honest risk disclosure, which builds trust and helps conversion.
