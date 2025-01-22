SeñalesSecciones
Chandra Liedodo

SadeLi

Chandra Liedodo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
49 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 548%
Exness-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
895
Transacciones Rentables:
835 (93.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
60 (6.70%)
Mejor transacción:
6 215.95 USD
Peor transacción:
-3 739.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
232 494.81 USD (8 526 052 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 940.75 USD (1 402 710 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
99 (3 346.97 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
31 093.72 USD (64)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Actividad comercial:
97.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.00%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
46
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
27.09
Transacciones Largas:
887 (99.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (0.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.77
Beneficio Esperado:
226.32 USD
Beneficio medio:
278.44 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-499.01 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-2 737.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7 476.00 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
27.19%
Pronóstico anual:
329.95%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
7 476.00 USD (3.98%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.18% (2 672.96 USD)
De fondos:
52.46% (91 537.95 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 895
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 203K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 7.1M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6 215.95 USD
Peor transacción: -3 739 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 64
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 346.97 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 737.27 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
otros 53...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

BOT : EUROSCALPER DNN 

WD USD 500 PER WEEK


22 jan 2025, balance =  37.000 ,  lot = 0.10   -- 3.70

21 apr 2025, balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.12    -- 4.16

13 jun 2025,balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.13    -- 3.85

04 agt  2025, balance =  55.000,  lot = 0.20   -- 2.75

23 agt  2025, balance = 100.000,  lot = 0.30   -- 3.33

05 sep 2025, balance =  97.000,   lot = 0.35   -- 2.77

01 okt 2025, balance = 120.000, lot = 0.40  -- 3.00

16 okt 2025, balance = 160.000, lot = 0.50  -- 3.20

02 nov 2025, balance = 200.000, lot = 0.50  -- 4.00


No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 00:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
