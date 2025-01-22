SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / SadeLi
Chandra Liedodo

SadeLi

Chandra Liedodo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
49 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 548%
Exness-Real
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
895
Negociações com lucro:
835 (93.29%)
Negociações com perda:
60 (6.70%)
Melhor negociação:
6 215.95 USD
Pior negociação:
-3 739.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
232 494.81 USD (8 526 052 pips)
Perda bruta:
-29 940.75 USD (1 402 710 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
99 (3 346.97 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
31 093.72 USD (64)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.50
Atividade de negociação:
97.96%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.00%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
46
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
27.09
Negociações longas:
887 (99.11%)
Negociações curtas:
8 (0.89%)
Fator de lucro:
7.77
Valor esperado:
226.32 USD
Lucro médio:
278.44 USD
Perda média:
-499.01 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-2 737.27 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7 476.00 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
27.19%
Previsão anual:
329.95%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
7 476.00 USD (3.98%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.18% (2 672.96 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
52.46% (91 537.95 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 895
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 203K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 7.1M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6 215.95 USD
Pior negociação: -3 739 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 64
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3 346.97 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 737.27 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

BOT : EUROSCALPER DNN 

WD USD 500 PER WEEK


22 jan 2025, balance =  37.000 ,  lot = 0.10   -- 3.70

21 apr 2025, balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.12    -- 4.16

13 jun 2025,balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.13    -- 3.85

04 agt  2025, balance =  55.000,  lot = 0.20   -- 2.75

23 agt  2025, balance = 100.000,  lot = 0.30   -- 3.33

05 sep 2025, balance =  97.000,   lot = 0.35   -- 2.77

01 okt 2025, balance = 120.000, lot = 0.40  -- 3.00

16 okt 2025, balance = 160.000, lot = 0.50  -- 3.20

02 nov 2025, balance = 200.000, lot = 0.50  -- 4.00


Sem comentários
2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 00:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
SadeLi
30 USD por mês
548%
0
0
USD
251K
USD
49
96%
895
93%
98%
7.76
226.32
USD
52%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.