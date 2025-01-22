- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|907
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|209K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.2M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
BOT : EUROSCALPER DNN
WD USD 500 PER WEEK
22 jan 2025, balance = 37.000 , lot = 0.10 -- 3.70
21 apr 2025, balance = 50.000, lot = 0.12 -- 4.16
13 jun 2025,balance = 50.000, lot = 0.13 -- 3.85
04 agt 2025, balance = 55.000, lot = 0.20 -- 2.75
23 agt 2025, balance = 100.000, lot = 0.30 -- 3.33
05 sep 2025, balance = 97.000, lot = 0.35 -- 2.77
01 okt 2025, balance = 120.000, lot = 0.40 -- 3.00
16 okt 2025, balance = 160.000, lot = 0.50 -- 3.20
02 nov 2025, balance = 200.000, lot = 0.50 -- 4.00
wd/ week , mulai 3 jan 2026
ttl = 3.750 usd
-. binanace =1k
-. gotrade = 1k
-. stockbit = 250
-. cicilan = 1,5k
USD
USD
USD