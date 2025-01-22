시그널섹션
Chandra Liedodo

SadeLi

Chandra Liedodo
0 리뷰
안정성
51
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 563%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
907
이익 거래:
843 (92.94%)
손실 거래:
64 (7.06%)
최고의 거래:
7 337.90 USD
최악의 거래:
-3 739.00 USD
총 수익:
244 576.76 USD (8 767 687 pips)
총 손실:
-36 022.55 USD (1 524 343 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
99 (3 346.97 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
31 093.72 USD (64)
샤프 비율:
0.48
거래 활동:
97.96%
최대 입금량:
9.00%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
14
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
27.90
롱(주식매수):
899 (99.12%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (0.88%)
수익 요인:
6.79
기대수익:
229.94 USD
평균 이익:
290.13 USD
평균 손실:
-562.85 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-2 737.27 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-7 476.00 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
24.14%
연간 예측:
292.26%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
7 476.00 USD (3.98%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.18% (2 672.96 USD)
자본금별:
52.46% (91 537.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 907
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 209K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 7.2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +7 337.90 USD
최악의 거래: -3 739 USD
연속 최대 이익: 64
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +3 346.97 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 737.27 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
BOT : EUROSCALPER DNN 

WD USD 500 PER WEEK


22 jan 2025, balance =  37.000 ,  lot = 0.10   -- 3.70

21 apr 2025, balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.12    -- 4.16

13 jun 2025,balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.13    -- 3.85

04 agt  2025, balance =  55.000,  lot = 0.20   -- 2.75

23 agt  2025, balance = 100.000,  lot = 0.30   -- 3.33

05 sep 2025, balance =  97.000,   lot = 0.35   -- 2.77

01 okt 2025, balance = 120.000, lot = 0.40  -- 3.00

16 okt 2025, balance = 160.000, lot = 0.50  -- 3.20

02 nov 2025, balance = 200.000, lot = 0.50  -- 4.00


wd/ week , mulai 3 jan 2026

ttl = 3.750 usd

-. binanace =1k

-. gotrade = 1k

-. stockbit = 250

-. cicilan = 1,5k

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 00:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
