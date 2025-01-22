SignaleKategorien
Chandra Liedodo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
49 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 548%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
895
Gewinntrades:
835 (93.29%)
Verlusttrades:
60 (6.70%)
Bester Trade:
6 215.95 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3 739.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
232 494.81 USD (8 526 052 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29 940.75 USD (1 402 710 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
99 (3 346.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
31 093.72 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading-Aktivität:
97.96%
Max deposit load:
9.00%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
31
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
27.09
Long-Positionen:
887 (99.11%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (0.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.77
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
226.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
278.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-499.01 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-2 737.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7 476.00 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
23.74%
Jahresprognose:
288.02%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
7 476.00 USD (3.98%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.18% (2 672.96 USD)
Kapital:
52.46% (91 537.95 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 895
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 203K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.1M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6 215.95 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 739 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 64
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 346.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 737.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
noch 53 ...
BOT : EUROSCALPER DNN 

WD USD 500 PER WEEK


22 jan 2025, balance =  37.000 ,  lot = 0.10   -- 3.70

21 apr 2025, balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.12    -- 4.16

13 jun 2025,balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.13    -- 3.85

04 agt  2025, balance =  55.000,  lot = 0.20   -- 2.75

23 agt  2025, balance = 100.000,  lot = 0.30   -- 3.33

05 sep 2025, balance =  97.000,   lot = 0.35   -- 2.77

01 okt 2025, balance = 120.000, lot = 0.40  -- 3.00

16 okt 2025, balance = 160.000, lot = 0.50  -- 3.20

02 nov 2025, balance = 200.000, lot = 0.50  -- 4.00


2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 00:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
