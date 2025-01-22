SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SadeLi
Chandra Liedodo

SadeLi

Chandra Liedodo
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 539%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
888
Profit Trades:
830 (93.46%)
Loss Trades:
58 (6.53%)
Best trade:
6 215.95 USD
Worst trade:
-3 739.00 USD
Gross Profit:
228 691.71 USD (8 449 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 637.75 USD (1 396 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (3 346.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 093.72 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
97.96%
Max deposit load:
9.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
26.63
Long Trades:
880 (99.10%)
Short Trades:
8 (0.90%)
Profit Factor:
7.72
Expected Payoff:
224.16 USD
Average Profit:
275.53 USD
Average Loss:
-511.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2 737.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 476.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
27.54%
Annual Forecast:
334.11%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 476.00 USD (3.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.18% (2 672.96 USD)
By Equity:
52.46% (91 537.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 888
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 199K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.1M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 215.95 USD
Worst trade: -3 739 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 346.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 737.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 more...
BOT : EUROSCALPER DNN 

WD USD 500 PER WEEK


22 jan 2025, balance =  37.000 ,  lot = 0.10   -- 3.70

21 apr 2025, balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.12    -- 4.16

13 jun 2025,balance = 50.000,   lot = 0.13    -- 3.85

04 agt  2025, balance =  55.000,  lot = 0.20   -- 2.75

23 agt  2025, balance = 100.000,  lot = 0.30   -- 3.33

05 sep 2025, balance =  97.000,   lot = 0.35   -- 2.77

01 okt 2025, balance = 120.000, lot = 0.40  -- 3.00

16 okt 2025, balance = 160.000, lot = 0.50  -- 3.20

02 nov 2025, balance = 200.000, lot = 0.50  -- 4.00


No reviews
2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 00:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
