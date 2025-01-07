SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / MNS
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
50 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 168%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
253
Transacciones Rentables:
127 (50.19%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
126 (49.80%)
Mejor transacción:
137.28 USD
Peor transacción:
-63.27 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (332.62 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
332.62 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
33.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.46%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.17
Transacciones Largas:
159 (62.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
94 (37.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.35
Beneficio Esperado:
6.76 USD
Beneficio medio:
52.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-39.21 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-198.17 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-246.40 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.87%
Pronóstico anual:
386.67%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
20.90 USD
Máxima:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
De fondos:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
GBPJPY 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 71K
GBPJPY 4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +137.28 USD
Peor transacción: -63 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +332.62 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -198.17 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 253...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







No hay comentarios
2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MNS
30 USD al mes
168%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
50
0%
253
50%
33%
1.34
6.76
USD
27%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.