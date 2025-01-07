SignaleKategorien
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
Zuverlässigkeit
50 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 168%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
253
Gewinntrades:
127 (50.19%)
Verlusttrades:
126 (49.80%)
Bester Trade:
137.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-63.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (332.62 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
332.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
33.00%
Max deposit load:
4.46%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.17
Long-Positionen:
159 (62.85%)
Short-Positionen:
94 (37.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
52.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-39.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-198.17 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-246.40 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
28.65%
Jahresprognose:
347.56%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
20.90 USD
Maximaler:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
Kapital:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
GBPJPY 27
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 54
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
GBPJPY 4.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +137.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +332.62 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -198.17 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
