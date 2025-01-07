СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / MNS
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0 отзывов
Надежность
50 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 168%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
253
Прибыльных трейдов:
127 (50.19%)
Убыточных трейдов:
126 (49.80%)
Лучший трейд:
137.28 USD
Худший трейд:
-63.27 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (332.62 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
332.62 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
33.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.46%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.17
Длинных трейдов:
159 (62.85%)
Коротких трейдов:
94 (37.15%)
Профит фактор:
1.35
Мат. ожидание:
6.76 USD
Средняя прибыль:
52.36 USD
Средний убыток:
-39.21 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-198.17 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-246.40 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
35.53%
Годовой прогноз:
431.07%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
20.90 USD
Максимальная:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
По эквити:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
GBPJPY 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 71K
GBPJPY 4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +137.28 USD
Худший трейд: -63 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +332.62 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -198.17 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
еще 253...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trading.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







Нет отзывов
2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MNS
30 USD в месяц
168%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
50
0%
253
50%
33%
1.34
6.76
USD
27%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.