SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MNS
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 168%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
253
Profit Trades:
127 (50.19%)
Loss Trades:
126 (49.80%)
Best trade:
137.28 USD
Worst trade:
-63.27 USD
Gross Profit:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (332.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.62 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
33.00%
Max deposit load:
4.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.17
Long Trades:
159 (62.85%)
Short Trades:
94 (37.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
6.76 USD
Average Profit:
52.36 USD
Average Loss:
-39.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-198.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
29.41%
Annual Forecast:
356.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.90 USD
Maximal:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
By Equity:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
GBPJPY 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
GBPJPY 4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +137.28 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +332.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trading.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







No reviews
2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MNS
30 USD per month
168%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
50
0%
253
50%
33%
1.34
6.76
USD
27%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.