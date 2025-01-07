- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.
- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.
- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trading.
- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.
This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.
Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:
- Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
- Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
- Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
- By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
- Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
- Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
- Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.
- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -
