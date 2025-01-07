- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
253
盈利交易:
127 (50.19%)
亏损交易:
126 (49.80%)
最好交易:
137.28 USD
最差交易:
-63.27 USD
毛利:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (332.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
332.62 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
33.00%
最大入金加载:
4.46%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
3.17
长期交易:
159 (62.85%)
短期交易:
94 (37.15%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
6.76 USD
平均利润:
52.36 USD
平均损失:
-39.21 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-198.17 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-246.40 USD (5)
每月增长:
29.19%
年度预测:
354.22%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
20.90 USD
最大值:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
净值:
4.10% (58.06 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|226
|GBPJPY
|27
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|54
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|71K
|GBPJPY
|4.2K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +137.28 USD
最差交易: -63 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +332.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -198.17 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.
- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.
- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.
- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.
This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.
Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:
- Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
- Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
- Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
- By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
- Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
- Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
- Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.
- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
168%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
50
0%
253
50%
33%
1.34
6.76
USD
USD
27%
1:200