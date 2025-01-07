信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MNS
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0条评论
可靠性
50
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 168%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
253
盈利交易:
127 (50.19%)
亏损交易:
126 (49.80%)
最好交易:
137.28 USD
最差交易:
-63.27 USD
毛利:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (332.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
332.62 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
33.00%
最大入金加载:
4.46%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
3.17
长期交易:
159 (62.85%)
短期交易:
94 (37.15%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
6.76 USD
平均利润:
52.36 USD
平均损失:
-39.21 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-198.17 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-246.40 USD (5)
每月增长:
29.19%
年度预测:
354.22%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
20.90 USD
最大值:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
净值:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
GBPJPY 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 71K
GBPJPY 4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +137.28 USD
最差交易: -63 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +332.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -198.17 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 更多...
- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







没有评论
2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MNS
每月30 USD
168%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
50
0%
253
50%
33%
1.34
6.76
USD
27%
1:200
