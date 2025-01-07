SinaisSeções
Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
50 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 168%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
253
Negociações com lucro:
127 (50.19%)
Negociações com perda:
126 (49.80%)
Melhor negociação:
137.28 USD
Pior negociação:
-63.27 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 649.66 USD (253 338 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 939.95 USD (178 232 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (332.62 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
332.62 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
33.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.46%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.17
Negociações longas:
159 (62.85%)
Negociações curtas:
94 (37.15%)
Fator de lucro:
1.35
Valor esperado:
6.76 USD
Lucro médio:
52.36 USD
Perda média:
-39.21 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-198.17 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-246.40 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
31.87%
Previsão anual:
386.67%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
20.90 USD
Máximo:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
GBPJPY 27
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 54
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 71K
GBPJPY 4.2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +137.28 USD
Pior negociação: -63 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +332.62 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -198.17 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







Sem comentários
2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 17:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
