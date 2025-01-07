- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4% Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).

By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management .

. Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.



Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.

Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.





- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -























