This portfolio is intended to monitor the development of my account in the long term, where my main goal is to grow from year to year.

This is what you need to know:

I am an individual trader, not as a team or organization. I don't copy signals from others, and what you see are my real trades. Each order sometimes takes a day to a week, but it depends on market volatility. No dangerous strategies like martingale, averaging, locking or anything you have ever heard of. Open orders will never be intervened as I stick to the trading plan and to maintain probabilities. Risk 2-4% per trade.

By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management .

Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.



Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.

Note : Each broker has different opening and closing hours, the difference in candle distance and spread with this account may affect different results.

- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







