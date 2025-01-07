- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
170
Profit Trade:
85 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
85 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
114.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-63.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 470.25 USD (166 678 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 474.14 USD (119 667 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (332.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
332.62 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
34.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.16%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.85
Long Trade:
99 (58.24%)
Short Trade:
71 (41.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.29
Profitto previsto:
5.86 USD
Profitto medio:
52.59 USD
Perdita media:
-40.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-246.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-246.40 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
23.62%
Previsione annuale:
286.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.90 USD
Massimale:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
Per equità:
4.10% (58.06 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|152
|GBPJPY
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|957
|GBPJPY
|39
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|GBPJPY
|2.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +114.32 USD
Worst Trade: -63 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +332.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -246.40 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
This portfolio is intended to monitor the development of my account in the long term, where my main goal is to grow from year to year.
This is what you need to know:
- I am an individual trader, not as a team or organization.
- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see are my real trades.
- Each order sometimes takes a day to a week, but it depends on market volatility.
- No dangerous strategies like martingale, averaging, locking or anything you have ever heard of.
- Open orders will never be intervened as I stick to the trading plan and to maintain probabilities.
- Risk 2-4% per trade.
- By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
- Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
- Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.
Note : Each broker has different opening and closing hours, the difference in candle distance and spread with this account may affect different results.
- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -
