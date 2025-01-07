- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
258
이익 거래:
128 (49.61%)
손실 거래:
130 (50.39%)
최고의 거래:
137.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-74.20 USD
총 수익:
6 679.08 USD (254 819 pips)
총 손실:
-5 104.75 USD (184 529 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (332.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
332.62 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
31.86%
최대 입금량:
4.46%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
2.92
롱(주식매수):
161 (62.40%)
숏(주식차입매도):
97 (37.60%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
6.10 USD
평균 이익:
52.18 USD
평균 손실:
-39.27 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-198.17 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-246.40 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
4.05%
연간 예측:
49.18%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
20.90 USD
최대한의:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
자본금별:
4.10% (58.06 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|231
|GBPJPY
|27
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|54
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|66K
|GBPJPY
|4.2K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +137.28 USD
최악의 거래: -74 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +332.62 USD
연속 최대 손실: -198.17 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.
- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.
- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.
- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.
This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.
Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:
- Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
- Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
- Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
- By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
- Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
- Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
- Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.
- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -
