Muhammad Nur Syafa'at

MNS

Muhammad Nur Syafa'at
0 리뷰
안정성
52
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 148%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
258
이익 거래:
128 (49.61%)
손실 거래:
130 (50.39%)
최고의 거래:
137.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-74.20 USD
총 수익:
6 679.08 USD (254 819 pips)
총 손실:
-5 104.75 USD (184 529 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (332.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
332.62 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
31.86%
최대 입금량:
4.46%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
2.92
롱(주식매수):
161 (62.40%)
숏(주식차입매도):
97 (37.60%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
6.10 USD
평균 이익:
52.18 USD
평균 손실:
-39.27 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-198.17 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-246.40 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
4.05%
연간 예측:
49.18%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
20.90 USD
최대한의:
539.48 USD (20.54%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
27.41% (539.48 USD)
자본금별:
4.10% (58.06 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 231
GBPJPY 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 66K
GBPJPY 4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +137.28 USD
최악의 거래: -74 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +332.62 USD
연속 최대 손실: -198.17 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
NAS-Real
0.00 × 3
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
254 더...
- I am an individual trader, not a team or organization.

- I trade manually, never used EA and never will.

- I don't copy signals from others, and what you see is my actual trade.

- I simply follow a simple method/system called "counting probabilities." I calculate charts, not gamble.

This portfolio is intended to monitor the long-term development of my account, with the primary goal being annual growth.

Here's what you need to know about the development of this account:

  1. Drawdown risk maintained < 30% with risk per trade 2% - 4%
  2. Each order can take from a day to a week, depending on market volatility.
  3. Running orders are never intervened as I stick to my trading plan (Let it run till SL or TP).
  • By subscribing to this account, it is expected that you already understand risk management.
  • Risk management is a top priority, also entirely your responsibility.
  • Please use the proper lot size based on your capital.
  • Be wise in managing your risks, no one can guarantee the future.


- Thank you, Peace be upon us all -







리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.30 02:35
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.15 16:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.09 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 07:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 06:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 09:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.11 02:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
