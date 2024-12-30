- Incremento
Total de Trades:
988
Transacciones Rentables:
756 (76.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
232 (23.48%)
Mejor transacción:
89.75 USD
Peor transacción:
-19.17 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 112.20 USD (129 320 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-527.49 USD (116 620 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (8.54 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
113.19 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
95.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.77%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
7.26
Transacciones Largas:
535 (54.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
453 (45.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
0.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-80.51 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-80.51 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.00%
Pronóstico anual:
2.27%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.21 USD
Máxima:
80.51 USD (19.03%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.97% (80.51 USD)
De fondos:
32.32% (234.46 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|988
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|585
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +89.75 USD
Peor transacción: -19 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.54 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -80.51 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Trading System Overview
- Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
- Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, proven effective since its inception in 2021.
- Capital Management: Allows for a potential 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience.
- Performance: Throughout its operation, the system has never experienced a floating drawdown exceeding 80% of the initial capital.
This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on AUDUSD market movements while employing a robust strategy that maintains substantial control over risks.
