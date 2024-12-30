SeñalesSecciones
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO AUDUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
151 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 258%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
988
Transacciones Rentables:
756 (76.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
232 (23.48%)
Mejor transacción:
89.75 USD
Peor transacción:
-19.17 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 112.20 USD (129 320 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-527.49 USD (116 620 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (8.54 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
113.19 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
95.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.77%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
7.26
Transacciones Largas:
535 (54.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
453 (45.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
0.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-80.51 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-80.51 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.00%
Pronóstico anual:
2.27%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.21 USD
Máxima:
80.51 USD (19.03%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.97% (80.51 USD)
De fondos:
32.32% (234.46 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 988
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSDmicro 585
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSDmicro 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +89.75 USD
Peor transacción: -19 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.54 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -80.51 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Trading System Overview

  • Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
  • Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, proven effective since its inception in 2021.
  • Capital Management: Allows for a potential 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience.
  • Performance: Throughout its operation, the system has never experienced a floating drawdown exceeding 80% of the initial capital.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on AUDUSD market movements while employing a robust strategy that maintains substantial control over risks.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.06 07:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 17:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 17:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 15:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 18:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 21:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
