Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO AUDUSD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
151 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 258%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
988
Profit Trades:
756 (76.51%)
Loss Trades:
232 (23.48%)
Best trade:
89.75 USD
Worst trade:
-19.17 USD
Gross Profit:
1 112.20 USD (129 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-527.49 USD (116 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (8.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.19 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.17%
Max deposit load:
3.77%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.26
Long Trades:
535 (54.15%)
Short Trades:
453 (45.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
1.47 USD
Average Loss:
-2.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-80.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.51 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
2.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.21 USD
Maximal:
80.51 USD (19.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.97% (80.51 USD)
By Equity:
32.32% (234.46 USD)

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 988
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 585
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +89.75 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading System Overview

  • Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
  • Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, proven effective since its inception in 2021.
  • Capital Management: Allows for a potential 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience.
  • Performance: Throughout its operation, the system has never experienced a floating drawdown exceeding 80% of the initial capital.

This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on AUDUSD market movements while employing a robust strategy that maintains substantial control over risks.


