Trades:
988
Profit Trades:
756 (76.51%)
Loss Trades:
232 (23.48%)
Best trade:
89.75 USD
Worst trade:
-19.17 USD
Gross Profit:
1 112.20 USD (129 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-527.49 USD (116 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (8.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.19 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.17%
Max deposit load:
3.77%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.26
Long Trades:
535 (54.15%)
Short Trades:
453 (45.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
1.47 USD
Average Loss:
-2.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-80.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.51 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
2.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.21 USD
Maximal:
80.51 USD (19.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.97% (80.51 USD)
By Equity:
32.32% (234.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|988
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|585
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.75 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.51 USD
Trading System Overview
- Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
- Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, proven effective since its inception in 2021.
- Capital Management: Allows for a potential 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience.
- Performance: Throughout its operation, the system has never experienced a floating drawdown exceeding 80% of the initial capital.
This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on AUDUSD market movements while employing a robust strategy that maintains substantial control over risks.
