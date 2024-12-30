- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
988
이익 거래:
756 (76.51%)
손실 거래:
232 (23.48%)
최고의 거래:
89.75 USD
최악의 거래:
-19.17 USD
총 수익:
1 112.20 USD (129 320 pips)
총 손실:
-527.49 USD (116 620 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
34 (8.54 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
113.19 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
95.17%
최대 입금량:
3.77%
최근 거래:
3 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
7.26
롱(주식매수):
535 (54.15%)
숏(주식차입매도):
453 (45.85%)
수익 요인:
2.11
기대수익:
0.59 USD
평균 이익:
1.47 USD
평균 손실:
-2.27 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-80.51 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-80.51 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
연간 예측:
2.27%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.21 USD
최대한의:
80.51 USD (19.03%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.97% (80.51 USD)
자본금별:
32.32% (234.46 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|988
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|585
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +89.75 USD
최악의 거래: -19 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +8.54 USD
연속 최대 손실: -80.51 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 22"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Trading System Overview
- Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
- Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, proven effective since its inception in 2021.
- Capital Management: Allows for a potential 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience.
- Performance: Throughout its operation, the system has never experienced a floating drawdown exceeding 80% of the initial capital.
This trading system is designed for investors looking to capitalize on AUDUSD market movements while employing a robust strategy that maintains substantial control over risks.
