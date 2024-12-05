- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 469
Transacciones Rentables:
3 962 (88.65%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
507 (11.34%)
Mejor transacción:
358.47 GBP
Peor transacción:
-835.22 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
53 125.65 GBP (430 677 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-31 926.91 GBP (243 177 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 212.89 GBP (76)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
68.27%
Carga máxima del depósito:
119.02%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
31
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.87
Transacciones Largas:
2 376 (53.17%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 093 (46.83%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.66
Beneficio Esperado:
4.74 GBP
Beneficio medio:
13.41 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-62.97 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
43.55%
Pronóstico anual:
528.41%
Trading algorítmico:
63%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
919.03 GBP
Máxima:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
De fondos:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|4343
|XAUUSD
|42
|GBPAUD
|16
|AUDCAD
|16
|GBPCHF
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDSGD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|GBPAUD
|309
|AUDCAD
|385
|GBPCHF
|151
|GBPCAD
|-63
|USDCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|44
|USDSGD
|-67
|AUDUSD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|15
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD
|176K
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|AUDCAD
|359
|GBPCHF
|776
|GBPCAD
|-295
|USDCHF
|113
|EURUSD
|55
|GBPJPY
|767
|USDSGD
|-980
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|16
|USDJPY
|550
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|280
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +358.47 GBP
Peor transacción: -835 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 76
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 809.57 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -134.93 GBP
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 202
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 227
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.74 × 10267
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5668
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.91 × 948
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 37
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
otros 150...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.
The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)
!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!
So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.
You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).
You invest at your own risk.
Happy Trading
MPH
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
47 USD al mes
2 084%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
GBP
GBP
59
63%
4 469
88%
68%
1.66
4.74
GBP
GBP
95%
1:500