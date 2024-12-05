SeñalesSecciones
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP II

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
59 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 47 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 2 084%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 469
Transacciones Rentables:
3 962 (88.65%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
507 (11.34%)
Mejor transacción:
358.47 GBP
Peor transacción:
-835.22 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
53 125.65 GBP (430 677 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-31 926.91 GBP (243 177 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 212.89 GBP (76)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
68.27%
Carga máxima del depósito:
119.02%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
31
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.87
Transacciones Largas:
2 376 (53.17%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 093 (46.83%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.66
Beneficio Esperado:
4.74 GBP
Beneficio medio:
13.41 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-62.97 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
43.55%
Pronóstico anual:
528.41%
Trading algorítmico:
63%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
919.03 GBP
Máxima:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
De fondos:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4343
XAUUSD 42
GBPAUD 16
AUDCAD 16
GBPCHF 11
GBPCAD 10
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 4
USDSGD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 2
GBPNZD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 23K
XAUUSD 3.8K
GBPAUD 309
AUDCAD 385
GBPCHF 151
GBPCAD -63
USDCHF 13
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 44
USDSGD -67
AUDUSD -2
AUDCHF 0
USDJPY 30
USDCAD -1
GBPNZD 15
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 176K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 3.2K
AUDCAD 359
GBPCHF 776
GBPCAD -295
USDCHF 113
EURUSD 55
GBPJPY 767
USDSGD -980
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF 16
USDJPY 550
USDCAD 10
GBPNZD 280
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +358.47 GBP
Peor transacción: -835 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 76
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 809.57 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -134.93 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 202
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 227
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.74 × 10267
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5668
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 948
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 37
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
otros 150...
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.

The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)

!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!

So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.

You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).

You invest at your own risk.

Happy Trading

MPH
No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 21:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 07:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 09:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 01:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 21:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 18:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MPH MT5 GBP II
47 USD al mes
2 084%
0
0
USD
21K
GBP
59
63%
4 469
88%
68%
1.66
4.74
GBP
95%
1:500
