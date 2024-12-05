SignalsSections
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP II

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 47 USD per month
growth since 2024 2 157%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 466
Profit Trades:
3 960 (88.66%)
Loss Trades:
506 (11.33%)
Best trade:
358.47 GBP
Worst trade:
-670.24 GBP
Gross Profit:
52 990.84 GBP (430 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 088.11 GBP (240 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 212.89 GBP (76)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
69.29%
Max deposit load:
119.02%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.96
Long Trades:
2 374 (53.16%)
Short Trades:
2 092 (46.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
4.90 GBP
Average Profit:
13.38 GBP
Average Loss:
-61.44 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Monthly growth:
49.29%
Annual Forecast:
598.01%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
919.03 GBP
Maximal:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
By Equity:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4343
XAUUSD 39
GBPAUD 16
AUDCAD 16
GBPCHF 11
GBPCAD 10
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 4
USDSGD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 2
GBPNZD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 23K
XAUUSD 4.7K
GBPAUD 309
AUDCAD 385
GBPCHF 151
GBPCAD -63
USDCHF 13
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 44
USDSGD -67
AUDUSD -2
AUDCHF 0
USDJPY 30
USDCAD -1
GBPNZD 15
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 176K
XAUUSD 8.9K
GBPAUD 3.2K
AUDCAD 359
GBPCHF 776
GBPCAD -295
USDCHF 113
EURUSD 55
GBPJPY 767
USDSGD -980
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF 16
USDJPY 550
USDCAD 10
GBPNZD 280
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +358.47 GBP
Worst trade: -670 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 76
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 809.57 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.93 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 202
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 225
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.74 × 10267
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5668
Exness-MT5Real8
0.89 × 948
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 37
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
150 more...
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.

The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)

!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!

So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.

You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).

You invest at your own risk.

Happy Trading

MPH
No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 07:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 09:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 01:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 21:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 18:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
