Trades:
4 466
Profit Trades:
3 960 (88.66%)
Loss Trades:
506 (11.33%)
Best trade:
358.47 GBP
Worst trade:
-670.24 GBP
Gross Profit:
52 990.84 GBP (430 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 088.11 GBP (240 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 212.89 GBP (76)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
69.29%
Max deposit load:
119.02%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.96
Long Trades:
2 374 (53.16%)
Short Trades:
2 092 (46.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
4.90 GBP
Average Profit:
13.38 GBP
Average Loss:
-61.44 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Monthly growth:
49.29%
Annual Forecast:
598.01%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
919.03 GBP
Maximal:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
By Equity:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|4343
|XAUUSD
|39
|GBPAUD
|16
|AUDCAD
|16
|GBPCHF
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDSGD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|GBPAUD
|309
|AUDCAD
|385
|GBPCHF
|151
|GBPCAD
|-63
|USDCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|44
|USDSGD
|-67
|AUDUSD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|15
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|176K
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|AUDCAD
|359
|GBPCHF
|776
|GBPCAD
|-295
|USDCHF
|113
|EURUSD
|55
|GBPJPY
|767
|USDSGD
|-980
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|16
|USDJPY
|550
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|280
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +358.47 GBP
Worst trade: -670 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 76
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 809.57 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.93 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 202
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 225
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.74 × 10267
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5668
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.89 × 948
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 37
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.
The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)
!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!
So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.
You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).
You invest at your own risk.
Happy Trading
MPH
