- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3 658
Profit Trade:
3 256 (89.01%)
Loss Trade:
402 (10.99%)
Best Trade:
228.10 GBP
Worst Trade:
-505.43 GBP
Profitto lordo:
31 212.13 GBP (359 698 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 277.70 GBP (185 394 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 809.57 GBP (162)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
71.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
119.02%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
67
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.48
Long Trade:
2 056 (56.21%)
Short Trade:
1 602 (43.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.54
Profitto previsto:
2.99 GBP
Profitto medio:
9.59 GBP
Perdita media:
-50.44 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Crescita mensile:
51.00%
Previsione annuale:
618.86%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
919.03 GBP
Massimale:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
Per equità:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3590
|GBPAUD
|16
|GBPCAD
|10
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|14K
|GBPAUD
|309
|GBPCAD
|-63
|GBPCHF
|149
|USDCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|44
|AUDCAD
|-34
|USDSGD
|-67
|AUDUSD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|15
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|170K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|GBPCAD
|-295
|GBPCHF
|693
|USDCHF
|113
|EURUSD
|55
|GBPJPY
|767
|AUDCAD
|-572
|USDSGD
|-980
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|16
|USDJPY
|550
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|280
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +228.10 GBP
Worst Trade: -505 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 162
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 809.57 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -134.93 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 201
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.53 × 496
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 6848
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.58 × 491
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5664
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.
The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)
!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!
So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.
You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).
You invest at your own risk.
Happy Trading
MPH
