Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP II

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
46 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 1 033%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 658
Profit Trade:
3 256 (89.01%)
Loss Trade:
402 (10.99%)
Best Trade:
228.10 GBP
Worst Trade:
-505.43 GBP
Profitto lordo:
31 212.13 GBP (359 698 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 277.70 GBP (185 394 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 809.57 GBP (162)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
71.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
119.02%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
67
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.48
Long Trade:
2 056 (56.21%)
Short Trade:
1 602 (43.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.54
Profitto previsto:
2.99 GBP
Profitto medio:
9.59 GBP
Perdita media:
-50.44 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Crescita mensile:
51.00%
Previsione annuale:
618.86%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
919.03 GBP
Massimale:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
Per equità:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3590
GBPAUD 16
GBPCAD 10
GBPCHF 8
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 4
AUDCAD 3
USDSGD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 2
GBPNZD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 14K
GBPAUD 309
GBPCAD -63
GBPCHF 149
USDCHF 13
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 44
AUDCAD -34
USDSGD -67
AUDUSD -2
AUDCHF 0
USDJPY 30
USDCAD -1
GBPNZD 15
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 170K
GBPAUD 3.2K
GBPCAD -295
GBPCHF 693
USDCHF 113
EURUSD 55
GBPJPY 767
AUDCAD -572
USDSGD -980
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF 16
USDJPY 550
USDCAD 10
GBPNZD 280
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +228.10 GBP
Worst Trade: -505 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 162
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 809.57 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -134.93 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 24
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 201
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 12
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.53 × 496
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 6848
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.58 × 491
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5664
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.

The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)

!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!

So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.

You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).

You invest at your own risk.

Happy Trading

MPH
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 19:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 13:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 12:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.12 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 17:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 13:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 09:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MPH MT5 GBP II
30USD al mese
1 033%
0
0
USD
13K
GBP
46
62%
3 658
89%
71%
1.53
2.99
GBP
95%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.