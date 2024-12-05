At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.





The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)





!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!





So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.





You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).





You invest at your own risk.





Happy Trading





MPH