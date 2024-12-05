SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MPH MT5 GBP II
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP II

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 avis
Fiabilité
46 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 1 004%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 644
Bénéfice trades:
3 242 (88.96%)
Perte trades:
402 (11.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
228.10 GBP
Pire transaction:
-505.43 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
30 875.71 GBP (358 601 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 260.93 GBP (185 394 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 809.57 GBP (162)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
71.34%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
119.02%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
67
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.43
Longs trades:
2 042 (56.04%)
Courts trades:
1 602 (43.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.52
Rendement attendu:
2.91 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
9.52 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-50.40 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
46.39%
Prévision annuelle:
563.09%
Algo trading:
62%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
919.03 GBP
Maximal:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 3576
GBPAUD 16
GBPCAD 10
GBPCHF 8
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 4
AUDCAD 3
USDSGD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 2
GBPNZD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 13K
GBPAUD 309
GBPCAD -63
GBPCHF 149
USDCHF 13
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 44
AUDCAD -34
USDSGD -67
AUDUSD -2
AUDCHF 0
USDJPY 30
USDCAD -1
GBPNZD 15
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 169K
GBPAUD 3.2K
GBPCAD -295
GBPCHF 693
USDCHF 113
EURUSD 55
GBPJPY 767
AUDCAD -572
USDSGD -980
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF 16
USDJPY 550
USDCAD 10
GBPNZD 280
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +228.10 GBP
Pire transaction: -505 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 162
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 809.57 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.93 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 24
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 201
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 12
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.53 × 496
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 6848
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.58 × 491
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5664
116 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.

The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)

!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!

So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.

You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).

You invest at your own risk.

Happy Trading

MPH
Aucun avis
2025.09.21 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 19:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 12:19
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 13:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 12:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.12 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 17:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 13:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 09:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MPH MT5 GBP II
30 USD par mois
1 004%
0
0
USD
12K
GBP
46
62%
3 644
88%
71%
1.52
2.91
GBP
95%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.