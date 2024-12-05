- Croissance
Trades:
3 644
Bénéfice trades:
3 242 (88.96%)
Perte trades:
402 (11.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
228.10 GBP
Pire transaction:
-505.43 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
30 875.71 GBP (358 601 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 260.93 GBP (185 394 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 809.57 GBP (162)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
71.34%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
119.02%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
67
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.43
Longs trades:
2 042 (56.04%)
Courts trades:
1 602 (43.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.52
Rendement attendu:
2.91 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
9.52 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-50.40 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
46.39%
Prévision annuelle:
563.09%
Algo trading:
62%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
919.03 GBP
Maximal:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3576
|GBPAUD
|16
|GBPCAD
|10
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|13K
|GBPAUD
|309
|GBPCAD
|-63
|GBPCHF
|149
|USDCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|44
|AUDCAD
|-34
|USDSGD
|-67
|AUDUSD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|15
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|169K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|GBPCAD
|-295
|GBPCHF
|693
|USDCHF
|113
|EURUSD
|55
|GBPJPY
|767
|AUDCAD
|-572
|USDSGD
|-980
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|16
|USDJPY
|550
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|280
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 201
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 12
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.53 × 496
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 6848
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.58 × 491
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5664
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.
The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)
!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!
So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.
You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).
You invest at your own risk.
Happy Trading
MPH
Aucun avis
