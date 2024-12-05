- Crescimento
Negociações:
4 469
Negociações com lucro:
3 962 (88.65%)
Negociações com perda:
507 (11.34%)
Melhor negociação:
358.47 GBP
Pior negociação:
-835.22 GBP
Lucro bruto:
53 125.65 GBP (430 677 pips)
Perda bruta:
-31 926.91 GBP (243 177 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 212.89 GBP (76)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
68.27%
Depósito máximo carregado:
119.02%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.87
Negociações longas:
2 376 (53.17%)
Negociações curtas:
2 093 (46.83%)
Fator de lucro:
1.66
Valor esperado:
4.74 GBP
Lucro médio:
13.41 GBP
Perda média:
-62.97 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Crescimento mensal:
42.23%
Previsão anual:
512.33%
Algotrading:
63%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
919.03 GBP
Máximo:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|4343
|XAUUSD
|42
|GBPAUD
|16
|AUDCAD
|16
|GBPCHF
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDSGD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GBPUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|GBPAUD
|309
|AUDCAD
|385
|GBPCHF
|151
|GBPCAD
|-63
|USDCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|44
|USDSGD
|-67
|AUDUSD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|15
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GBPUSD
|176K
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|AUDCAD
|359
|GBPCHF
|776
|GBPCAD
|-295
|USDCHF
|113
|EURUSD
|55
|GBPJPY
|767
|USDSGD
|-980
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|16
|USDJPY
|550
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|280
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +358.47 GBP
Pior negociação: -835 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 76
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 809.57 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -134.93 GBP
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 202
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 227
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.74 × 10267
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5668
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.91 × 948
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 37
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.
The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)
!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!
So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.
You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).
You invest at your own risk.
Happy Trading
MPH
Sem comentários
