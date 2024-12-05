SinaisSeções
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP II

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
59 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 47 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 2 084%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
4 469
Negociações com lucro:
3 962 (88.65%)
Negociações com perda:
507 (11.34%)
Melhor negociação:
358.47 GBP
Pior negociação:
-835.22 GBP
Lucro bruto:
53 125.65 GBP (430 677 pips)
Perda bruta:
-31 926.91 GBP (243 177 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
162 (1 809.57 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 212.89 GBP (76)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
68.27%
Depósito máximo carregado:
119.02%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.87
Negociações longas:
2 376 (53.17%)
Negociações curtas:
2 093 (46.83%)
Fator de lucro:
1.66
Valor esperado:
4.74 GBP
Lucro médio:
13.41 GBP
Perda média:
-62.97 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
30 (-134.93 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 783.08 GBP (10)
Crescimento mensal:
42.23%
Previsão anual:
512.33%
Algotrading:
63%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
919.03 GBP
Máximo:
7 398.49 GBP (98.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
83.06% (7 406.75 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
94.81% (4 636.86 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4343
XAUUSD 42
GBPAUD 16
AUDCAD 16
GBPCHF 11
GBPCAD 10
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 4
USDSGD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 2
GBPNZD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 23K
XAUUSD 3.8K
GBPAUD 309
AUDCAD 385
GBPCHF 151
GBPCAD -63
USDCHF 13
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 44
USDSGD -67
AUDUSD -2
AUDCHF 0
USDJPY 30
USDCAD -1
GBPNZD 15
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 176K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPAUD 3.2K
AUDCAD 359
GBPCHF 776
GBPCAD -295
USDCHF 113
EURUSD 55
GBPJPY 767
USDSGD -980
AUDUSD 2
AUDCHF 16
USDJPY 550
USDCAD 10
GBPNZD 280
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +358.47 GBP
Pior negociação: -835 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 76
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 809.57 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -134.93 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 202
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 227
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.74 × 10267
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5668
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 948
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 37
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
150 mais ...
At the start: 1000 British pounds, 3 trading programs that hopefully don't get in each other's way, and a provider that wants to beat the market.

The programs are very ambitious with the goal of multiplying the initial deposit as quickly as possible. The sky is the limit. ;-)

!!!Don't subscribe if you can't or don't want to take the risk of a total loss!!!

So far the signal is working great. This is no guarantee for future performance.

You can lose 100% at any time (and rarely win 1000%).

You invest at your own risk.

Happy Trading

MPH
Sem comentários
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 21:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 07:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 09:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 01:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 21:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 18:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
