Total de Trades:
1 489
Transacciones Rentables:
1 032 (69.30%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
457 (30.69%)
Mejor transacción:
216.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-354.54 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
13 154.23 USD (795 112 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13 215.40 USD (500 708 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (253.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
313.62 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
37.64%
Carga máxima del depósito:
26.02%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.04
Transacciones Largas:
1 009 (67.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
480 (32.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.00
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.75 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-28.92 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-258.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-765.54 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.47%
Pronóstico anual:
-5.72%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
828.27 USD
Máxima:
1 430.12 USD (13.28%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.64% (1 430.12 USD)
De fondos:
18.60% (719.80 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1481
|BTCUSD
|7
|NAS100
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-94
|BTCUSD
|27
|NAS100
|6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|BTCUSD
|262K
|NAS100
|96
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +216.00 USD
Peor transacción: -355 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +253.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -258.71 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 9
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 36
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.19 × 508
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.81 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.00 × 19
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.12 × 141
|
TitanFX-05
|1.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.86 × 90
|
FXCC1-Live
|2.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.58 × 31
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|2.61 × 23
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.64 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.92 × 36
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|3.36 × 66
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|3.89 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|4.55 × 11
Catatan:
Buat Follower, trading ini mengambil risiko 1% per trade, dengan style trading Intraday dan Swing.
Apabila ada yang mau ikut, silahkan pertimbangkan dengan seksama.
Terima kasih.
Salam Profit
Buat Follower, trading ini mengambil risiko 1% per trade, dengan style trading Intraday dan Swing.
Apabila ada yang mau ikut, silahkan pertimbangkan dengan seksama.
Terima kasih.
Salam Profit
