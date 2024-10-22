SeñalesSecciones
Rully Lamusu

EQUITIES

Rully Lamusu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
62 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 4%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 489
Transacciones Rentables:
1 032 (69.30%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
457 (30.69%)
Mejor transacción:
216.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-354.54 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
13 154.23 USD (795 112 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13 215.40 USD (500 708 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (253.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
313.62 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
37.64%
Carga máxima del depósito:
26.02%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.04
Transacciones Largas:
1 009 (67.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
480 (32.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.00
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.75 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-28.92 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-258.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-765.54 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.47%
Pronóstico anual:
-5.72%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
828.27 USD
Máxima:
1 430.12 USD (13.28%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.64% (1 430.12 USD)
De fondos:
18.60% (719.80 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1481
BTCUSD 7
NAS100 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -94
BTCUSD 27
NAS100 6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 33K
BTCUSD 262K
NAS100 96
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +216.00 USD
Peor transacción: -355 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +253.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -258.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 36
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 41
FPMarkets-Live3
0.13 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.19 × 508
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.00 × 19
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.12 × 141
TitanFX-05
1.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.86 × 90
FXCC1-Live
2.16 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.58 × 31
XMGlobal-Real 35
2.61 × 23
FxPro.com-Real07
2.64 × 118
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.67 × 3
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.92 × 36
FxPro.com-Real06
3.36 × 66
XMGlobal-Real 43
3.89 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live 2
4.55 × 11
otros 10...
Catatan: 

Buat Follower, trading ini mengambil risiko 1% per trade, dengan style trading Intraday dan Swing.


Apabila ada yang mau ikut, silahkan pertimbangkan dengan seksama.


Terima kasih.


Salam Profit
No hay comentarios
2025.09.04 08:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.07.30 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 12:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.39% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 19:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 06:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 14:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.21 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.21 14:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.20 14:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 12:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 11:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 05:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 12:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.02 13:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 13:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
