Rully Lamusu

EQUITIES

Rully Lamusu
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 5%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 487
Profit Trades:
1 031 (69.33%)
Loss Trades:
456 (30.67%)
Best trade:
216.00 USD
Worst trade:
-354.54 USD
Gross Profit:
13 150.22 USD (794 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 199.31 USD (499 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (253.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
313.62 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
37.64%
Max deposit load:
26.02%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
1 009 (67.85%)
Short Trades:
478 (32.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 USD
Average Profit:
12.75 USD
Average Loss:
-28.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-258.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-765.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.70%
Annual Forecast:
20.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
828.27 USD
Maximal:
1 430.12 USD (13.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.64% (1 430.12 USD)
By Equity:
18.60% (719.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1479
BTCUSD 7
NAS100 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -81
BTCUSD 27
NAS100 6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
BTCUSD 262K
NAS100 96
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +216.00 USD
Worst trade: -355 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 36
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 41
FPMarkets-Live3
0.13 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.19 × 508
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.00 × 19
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.12 × 141
TitanFX-05
1.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.86 × 90
FXCC1-Live
2.16 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.58 × 31
XMGlobal-Real 35
2.61 × 23
FxPro.com-Real07
2.64 × 118
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.67 × 3
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.92 × 36
FxPro.com-Real06
3.36 × 66
XMGlobal-Real 43
3.89 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live 2
4.55 × 11
10 more...
Catatan: 

Buat Follower, trading ini mengambil risiko 1% per trade, dengan style trading Intraday dan Swing.


Apabila ada yang mau ikut, silahkan pertimbangkan dengan seksama.


Terima kasih.


Salam Profit
No reviews
2025.09.04 08:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.07.30 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 12:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.39% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 19:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 06:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 14:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.21 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.21 14:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.20 14:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 12:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 11:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 05:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 12:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.02 13:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 13:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EQUITIES
50 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
4.3K
USD
61
0%
1 487
69%
38%
0.99
-0.03
USD
19%
1:200
