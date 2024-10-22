- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 487
Profit Trades:
1 031 (69.33%)
Loss Trades:
456 (30.67%)
Best trade:
216.00 USD
Worst trade:
-354.54 USD
Gross Profit:
13 150.22 USD (794 711 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 199.31 USD (499 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (253.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
313.62 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
37.64%
Max deposit load:
26.02%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
1 009 (67.85%)
Short Trades:
478 (32.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 USD
Average Profit:
12.75 USD
Average Loss:
-28.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-258.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-765.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.70%
Annual Forecast:
20.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
828.27 USD
Maximal:
1 430.12 USD (13.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.64% (1 430.12 USD)
By Equity:
18.60% (719.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1479
|BTCUSD
|7
|NAS100
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-81
|BTCUSD
|27
|NAS100
|6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|34K
|BTCUSD
|262K
|NAS100
|96
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +216.00 USD
Worst trade: -355 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +253.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 9
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 36
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.19 × 508
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.81 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.00 × 19
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.12 × 141
|
TitanFX-05
|1.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.86 × 90
|
FXCC1-Live
|2.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.58 × 31
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|2.61 × 23
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.64 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.92 × 36
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|3.36 × 66
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|3.89 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|4.55 × 11
Catatan:
Buat Follower, trading ini mengambil risiko 1% per trade, dengan style trading Intraday dan Swing.
Apabila ada yang mau ikut, silahkan pertimbangkan dengan seksama.
Terima kasih.
Salam Profit
No reviews
