Vo Thanh Tung

Tung Alpha

Vo Thanh Tung
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
92 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 39 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 15%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
705
Transacciones Rentables:
507 (71.91%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
198 (28.09%)
Mejor transacción:
89.04 USD
Peor transacción:
-28.66 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 847.09 USD (104 821 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 391.28 USD (60 515 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (75.56 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
121.17 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Actividad comercial:
73.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.26%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
10.63
Transacciones Largas:
341 (48.37%)
Transacciones Cortas:
364 (51.63%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.05
Beneficio Esperado:
2.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.03 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-117.03 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-117.03 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.52%
Pronóstico anual:
6.27%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.35 USD
Máxima:
136.96 USD (1.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.33% (133.32 USD)
De fondos:
3.62% (363.06 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 353
NZDCAD 352
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 1K
NZDCAD 424
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 32K
NZDCAD 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +89.04 USD
Peor transacción: -29 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +75.56 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -117.03 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.61 × 343
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.89 × 565
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
otros 15...
  StablyCAD_Bot

🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits

✅ Withdrawn more than 
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting 

💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns 

🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention

No hay comentarios
