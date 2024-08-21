- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|304
|NZDCAD
|303
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|899
|NZDCAD
|361
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|28K
|NZDCAD
|9.4K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.15 × 175
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.86 × 271
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 227
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
StablyCAD_Bot
🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits
✅ Withdrawn more than
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting
💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns
🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention
