Vo Thanh Tung

StablyCAD_Bot

Vo Thanh Tung
0 avis
Fiabilité
77 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 13%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
607
Bénéfice trades:
432 (71.16%)
Perte trades:
175 (28.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
89.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-28.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 479.67 USD (90 832 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 221.49 USD (53 172 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (54.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
121.17 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
70.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.26%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
9.19
Longs trades:
296 (48.76%)
Courts trades:
311 (51.24%)
Facteur de profit:
2.03
Rendement attendu:
2.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-117.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-117.03 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.55%
Prévision annuelle:
6.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.35 USD
Maximal:
136.96 USD (1.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.33% (133.32 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.62% (363.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 304
NZDCAD 303
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 899
NZDCAD 361
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 28K
NZDCAD 9.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +89.04 USD
Pire transaction: -29 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +54.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -117.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 175
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.86 × 271
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 227
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
  StablyCAD_Bot

🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits

✅ Withdrawn more than 
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting 

💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns 

🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention

Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
StablyCAD_Bot
39 USD par mois
13%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
77
99%
607
71%
70%
2.03
2.07
USD
4%
1:30
Copier

