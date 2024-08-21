StablyCAD_Bot



🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy

🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown

🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only

🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits

✅ Withdrawn more than

✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting

💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns

🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above

🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention

