Vo Thanh Tung

Tung Alpha

Vo Thanh Tung
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
92 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 15%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
705
Gewinntrades:
507 (71.91%)
Verlusttrades:
198 (28.09%)
Bester Trade:
89.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-28.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 847.09 USD (104 821 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 391.28 USD (60 515 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (75.56 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
121.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading-Aktivität:
73.45%
Max deposit load:
21.26%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
10.63
Long-Positionen:
341 (48.37%)
Short-Positionen:
364 (51.63%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.03 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-117.03 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-117.03 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.52%
Jahresprognose:
6.27%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.35 USD
Maximaler:
136.96 USD (1.32%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.33% (133.32 USD)
Kapital:
3.62% (363.06 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 353
NZDCAD 352
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1K
NZDCAD 424
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 32K
NZDCAD 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +89.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +75.56 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -117.03 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.61 × 343
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.89 × 565
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
  StablyCAD_Bot

🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits

✅ Withdrawn more than 
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting 

💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns 

🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention

