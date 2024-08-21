SegnaliSezioni
Vo Thanh Tung

StablyCAD_Bot

Vo Thanh Tung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
77 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 13%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
607
Profit Trade:
432 (71.16%)
Loss Trade:
175 (28.83%)
Best Trade:
89.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 479.67 USD (90 832 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 221.49 USD (53 172 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (54.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
121.17 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
70.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.26%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
9.19
Long Trade:
296 (48.76%)
Short Trade:
311 (51.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.03
Profitto previsto:
2.07 USD
Profitto medio:
5.74 USD
Perdita media:
-6.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-117.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-117.03 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.55%
Previsione annuale:
6.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.35 USD
Massimale:
136.96 USD (1.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.33% (133.32 USD)
Per equità:
3.62% (363.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 304
NZDCAD 303
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 899
NZDCAD 361
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 28K
NZDCAD 9.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +89.04 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -117.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
  StablyCAD_Bot

🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits

✅ Withdrawn more than 
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting 

💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns 

🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention

Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
StablyCAD_Bot
39USD al mese
13%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
77
99%
607
71%
70%
2.03
2.07
USD
4%
1:30
Copia

