Trades:
705
Profit Trades:
507 (71.91%)
Loss Trades:
198 (28.09%)
Best trade:
89.04 USD
Worst trade:
-28.66 USD
Gross Profit:
2 847.09 USD (104 821 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 391.28 USD (60 515 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (75.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
73.45%
Max deposit load:
21.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.63
Long Trades:
341 (48.37%)
Short Trades:
364 (51.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
2.06 USD
Average Profit:
5.62 USD
Average Loss:
-7.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-117.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.03 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.35 USD
Maximal:
136.96 USD (1.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.33% (133.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.62% (363.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|353
|NZDCAD
|352
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|424
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|32K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.04 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -117.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.61 × 343
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.89 × 565
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
StablyCAD_Bot
🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits
✅ Withdrawn more than
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting
💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns
🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
92
99%
705
71%
73%
2.04
2.06
USD
USD
4%
1:30