SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tung Alpha
Vo Thanh Tung

Tung Alpha

Vo Thanh Tung
0 reviews
Reliability
92 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2024 15%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
705
Profit Trades:
507 (71.91%)
Loss Trades:
198 (28.09%)
Best trade:
89.04 USD
Worst trade:
-28.66 USD
Gross Profit:
2 847.09 USD (104 821 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 391.28 USD (60 515 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (75.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
73.45%
Max deposit load:
21.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.63
Long Trades:
341 (48.37%)
Short Trades:
364 (51.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
2.06 USD
Average Profit:
5.62 USD
Average Loss:
-7.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-117.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.03 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.35 USD
Maximal:
136.96 USD (1.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.33% (133.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.62% (363.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 353
NZDCAD 352
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1K
NZDCAD 424
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 32K
NZDCAD 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.04 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -117.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.61 × 343
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.89 × 565
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

  StablyCAD_Bot

🔹 Safe & consistent growth with low-risk strategy
🔹 15+ months live record, 71% win rate, only 3.6% drawdown
🔹 Fully automated – trades AUDCAD & NZDCAD only
🔹 Best for investors who prefer slow but safe profits

✅ Withdrawn more than 
✅ No martingale – No grid – No curve fitting 

💡 Scale up volume x2 or x3 if you want higher returns 

🧠 Ideal for accounts $300 and above
🌎 VPS-friendly – works 24/5 without intervention

No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tung Alpha
39 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
92
99%
705
71%
73%
2.04
2.06
USD
4%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.