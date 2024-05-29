SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Kirana euro invest
Slamet Riadi

Kirana euro invest

Slamet Riadi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
100 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 87 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 83%
Headway-Real
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
865
Transacciones Rentables:
458 (52.94%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
407 (47.05%)
Mejor transacción:
116.45 USD
Peor transacción:
-38.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 588.08 USD (158 019 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 768.85 USD (136 652 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (174.82 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
174.82 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
97.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
103.08%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.48
Transacciones Largas:
446 (51.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
419 (48.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.46
Beneficio Esperado:
0.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.65 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.35 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-119.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-168.99 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.30%
Pronóstico anual:
-3.59%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
33.48 USD
Máxima:
182.85 USD (9.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.35% (182.85 USD)
De fondos:
64.43% (640.17 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 864
XAUUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 801
XAUUSD 18
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 21K
XAUUSD 72
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +116.45 USD
Peor transacción: -38 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +174.82 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -119.82 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook

Provider name : Lifetime Investment


🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰


✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD

✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200

✅ Be smart investor ASAP

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history


Regard, 

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩

For any Bussiness chat :

