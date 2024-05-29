SinaisSeções
Slamet Riadi

Kirana euro invest

Slamet Riadi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
100 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 83%
Headway-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
865
Negociações com lucro:
458 (52.94%)
Negociações com perda:
407 (47.05%)
Melhor negociação:
116.45 USD
Pior negociação:
-38.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 588.08 USD (158 019 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 768.85 USD (136 652 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (174.82 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
174.82 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
97.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
103.08%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.48
Negociações longas:
446 (51.56%)
Negociações curtas:
419 (48.44%)
Fator de lucro:
1.46
Valor esperado:
0.95 USD
Lucro médio:
5.65 USD
Perda média:
-4.35 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-119.82 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-168.99 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.30%
Previsão anual:
-3.59%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
33.48 USD
Máximo:
182.85 USD (9.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.35% (182.85 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
64.43% (640.17 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 864
XAUUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 801
XAUUSD 18
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 21K
XAUUSD 72
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +116.45 USD
Pior negociação: -38 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +174.82 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -119.82 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook

Provider name : Lifetime Investment


🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰


✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD

✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200

✅ Be smart investor ASAP

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history


Regard, 

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩

For any Bussiness chat :

Sem comentários
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.14 11:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 10:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 18:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 11:40
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 511 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 501 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 470 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
