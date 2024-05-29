SignauxSections
Slamet Riadi

Kirana euro invest

Slamet Riadi
0 avis
Fiabilité
88 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 74%
Headway-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
797
Bénéfice trades:
423 (53.07%)
Perte trades:
374 (46.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
116.45 USD
Pire transaction:
-38.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 352.32 USD (146 065 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 595.81 USD (122 524 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (174.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
174.82 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
97.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
103.08%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.14
Longs trades:
406 (50.94%)
Courts trades:
391 (49.06%)
Facteur de profit:
1.47
Rendement attendu:
0.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.27 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-119.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-168.99 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.08%
Prévision annuelle:
0.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.48 USD
Maximal:
182.85 USD (9.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.35% (182.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
64.43% (640.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 797
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 757
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +116.45 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +174.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -119.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook

Provider name : Lifetime Investment


🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰


✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD

✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200

✅ Be smart investor ASAP

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history


Regard, 

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩

For any Bussiness chat :

Aucun avis
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.