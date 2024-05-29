- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|797
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|757
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.91 × 202
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|13.00 × 2
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook
Provider name : Lifetime Investment
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰
✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD
✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200
✅ Be smart investor ASAP
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history
Regard,
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
