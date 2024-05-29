SegnaliSezioni
Slamet Riadi

Kirana euro invest

Slamet Riadi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
88 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 74%
Headway-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
797
Profit Trade:
423 (53.07%)
Loss Trade:
374 (46.93%)
Best Trade:
116.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 352.32 USD (146 065 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 595.81 USD (122 524 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (174.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
174.82 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
97.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.08%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.14
Long Trade:
406 (50.94%)
Short Trade:
391 (49.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
0.95 USD
Profitto medio:
5.56 USD
Perdita media:
-4.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-119.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-168.99 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.08%
Previsione annuale:
0.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.48 USD
Massimale:
182.85 USD (9.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.35% (182.85 USD)
Per equità:
64.43% (640.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 797
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 757
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +116.45 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +174.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook

Provider name : Lifetime Investment


🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰


✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD

✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200

✅ Be smart investor ASAP

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history


Regard, 

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩

For any Bussiness chat :

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 11:40
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 511 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 501 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 470 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 00:33
High current drawdown in 64% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 00:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.10 15:43
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 448 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.07 06:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.02 20:54
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.77% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.27 11:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.26 22:25
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 433 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 12:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.14 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 421 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.11 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
