Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Kirana euro invest
Slamet Riadi

Kirana euro invest

Slamet Riadi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
102 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 87 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 85%
Headway-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
868
Gewinntrades:
460 (52.99%)
Verlusttrades:
408 (47.00%)
Bester Trade:
116.45 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-38.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 602.50 USD (159 459 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 769.42 USD (136 709 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (174.82 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
174.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
97.85%
Max deposit load:
103.08%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.56
Long-Positionen:
447 (51.50%)
Short-Positionen:
421 (48.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.66 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-119.82 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-168.99 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.72%
Jahresprognose:
8.74%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
33.48 USD
Maximaler:
182.85 USD (9.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
17.35% (182.85 USD)
Kapital:
64.43% (640.17 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 867
XAUUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 815
XAUUSD 18
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 23K
XAUUSD 72
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +116.45 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +174.82 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -119.82 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook

Provider name : Lifetime Investment


🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰


✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD

✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200

✅ Be smart investor ASAP

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history


Regard, 

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩

For any Bussiness chat :

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.14 11:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 10:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 18:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 11:40
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 511 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 501 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 470 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
