Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kirana euro invest
Slamet Riadi

Kirana euro invest

Slamet Riadi
0 reviews
Reliability
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 87 USD per month
growth since 2024 83%
Headway-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
865
Profit Trades:
458 (52.94%)
Loss Trades:
407 (47.05%)
Best trade:
116.45 USD
Worst trade:
-38.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 588.08 USD (158 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 768.85 USD (136 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (174.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.85%
Max deposit load:
103.08%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
446 (51.56%)
Short Trades:
419 (48.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
5.65 USD
Average Loss:
-4.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-119.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.30%
Annual Forecast:
-3.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.48 USD
Maximal:
182.85 USD (9.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.35% (182.85 USD)
By Equity:
64.43% (640.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 864
XAUUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 801
XAUUSD 18
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
XAUUSD 72
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.45 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Can follow on signalstart / myfxbook

Provider name : Lifetime Investment


🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰


✅ Best smart strategic for trading EURUSD

✅ Slow and Small target can copy with leverage 1:200

✅ Be smart investor ASAP

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history


Regard, 

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩

For any Bussiness chat :

No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.14 11:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 10:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 18:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 11:40
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 511 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 501 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 470 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
